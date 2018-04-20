Chongqing's Jiangjin District to Launch Investment Roadshow in Singapore on Apr. 24

CHONGQING, China, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jiangjin District, located in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, is going to launch an investment promoting event in Singapore on April 24 to explore cooperation opportunities with Singapore and other ASEAN countries.

Jiangjin District is a vital link on the southbound passageway of Chongqing-Guizhou-Guangxi-Singapore, and also a key point on the Silk Road Economic Belt. The establishment of the Chongqing Jiangjin Comprehensive Bonded Zone has further facilitated the cooperation and communication between Chongqing and ASEAN countries.

On the investment promotion event, a delegation led by Cheng Zhiyi, Secretary of Jiangjin District Party Committee will give a full display of the excellent investment environment in Jiangjin District to politicians, businessmen, and local enterprises and institutions in Singapore, and make an analysis on its investment value from multiple dimensions including location and transportation, ecological environment, industrial layout, logistics, tourism as well as political and business environment.

Besides, the delegation will conduct an in-depth exchange with local political and business figures and visit high-quality enterprises.

"By bringing into full play of Singapore's advantage as an international finance and trade center, the investment promotion will help accelerate the opening up of Jiangjin District and expand its investment promotion areas to realize a great-leap-forward economic development," noted Cheng Zhiyi.

Contact: Jiang Tao

+86-186-9665-3330