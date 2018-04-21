Reincubate's iPhone Backup Extractor Wins UK's Highest Official Business Award, Recognising Innovation in Giving Individuals Access to Their Own Data

LONDON, April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

British tech company, Reincubate will receive the Queen's Award for Enterprise this year, for the second year running. The award will recognise the company's innovation in building leading iOS data recovery and access product, Reincubate iPhone Backup Extractor.

In a world with increasing concern around tech companies collecting and selling personal data, Reincubate's products empower individuals to access data held on them by tech companies

With Europe's GDPR data protection law pending, Reincubate have pioneered technology that companies are now required to build and adopt to safeguard personal data (and have opened their own technology for others to build on)

GDPR data protection law pending, Reincubate have pioneered technology that companies are now required to build and adopt to safeguard personal data (and have opened their own technology for others to build on) Reincubate iPhone Backup Extractor was the world's first consumer tool (2008) for accessing iPhone data, and subsequently the first to introduce encryption support, iCloud access, and an API

Through the feedback of millions of users, Reincubate are rated one of the UK's top 10 most loved software companies by TrustPilot, with a near-perfect 9.7 out of 10

Aidan Fitzpatrick, CEO and founder of Reincubate, said: "Receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise is an incredible testament to the hard work of our team. Our business is centred around research and development, and we are proud to be recognised for our innovative work as world leaders in app data access."

"Having spent a decade working to unlock data owned by individuals, but otherwise inaccessible to them, it is wonderful to see more public attention paid to the treatment of such data. Ever since creating the first version of iPhone Backup Extractor to recover my own data, I've been a passionate believer that access to one's data is not something that should be reserved for a technical elite."

About the Queen's Awards for Enterprise

The Queen's Award for Enterprise is granted to British businesses for outstanding achievement in one of four categories: international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity (through social mobility). They are the highest official UK awards for British businesses. Her Majesty the Queen grants the awards on the advice of the Prime Minister; they are announced annually on the 21 April, The Queen's birthday.

Winners of the award will meet The Queen and members of the Royal Family at a Royal Reception at Buckingham Palace later in the year.

Research of International Trade winners between 2012 and 2015 carried out by the University of Strathclyde, showed that 73% of respondents directly attribute increased international sales to winning a Queen's Award for Enterprise.

About Reincubate

Reincubate enables its customers to access data from their own apps and devices, which otherwise remains inaccessible. The company's mission is to democratise access to app data, so individuals and companies can do more with their own data on a transparent and ethical basis. Its vision is to help 10% of the world create value with their own data.

The company serves consumers, small businesses and law enforcement with the iPhone Backup Extractor. Reincubate's APIs for iCloud, iOS, and other mobile devices serve parental monitoring, CRM, insurance and compliance needs. The iPhone Backup Extractor allows users to examine data managed by Apple and many third-party apps (including Google, Facebook and Microsoft), both in the iCloud and on their device.

In 2017, Reincubate was awarded its first Queen's Award for Enterprise in recognition of its performance in international sales outside of Great Britain.

Contact information

For more information about Reincubate's services and products, please visit https://www.reincubate.com/about/

The free version of Reincubate iPhone Backup Extractor is available at https://www.reincubate.com/iphone-backup-extractor/

For press inquiries, please email pr@reincubate.com