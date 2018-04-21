BJSS Wins The Queen's Award for Enterprise for Its Innovative Agile Approach to Software Delivery

LEEDS, England, April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BJSS, the award winning, delivery-focused IT consultancy has been awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category for its software delivery approach - Enterprise Agile.

The Queen's Awards for Enterprise is one of the world's most distinguished business awards, celebrating and recognising enterprise excellence in UK companies. Announced annually by Her Majesty the Queen, the awards follow a rigorous and highly competitive judging process and are only bestowed on organisations that maintain the highest levels of business excellence.

Conceived by BJSS in 2008, Enterprise Agile is based on the Company's software delivery experience, often in challenging, deadline-sensitive environments, and has ensured the delivery of some of the world's most ambitious IT transformation programmes. Enterprise Agile addresses critical technical risks at the beginning of the project delivery, and prescribes innovative processes that enable Agile to be successfully adopted by public and private sector organisations.

One notable Enterprise Agile success is the complete re-engineering of the NHS legacy Spine national healthcare infrastructure. NHS Spine 2 was delivered by a combined NHS and BJSS team that worked collaboratively to build what is believed to be the one of the largest and most significant Open Source systems in the public sector to date. This easier, faster and cheaper system is the technological backbone of the NHS, and has successfully achieved an 89% improvement in response time, whilst saving the NHS £21 million in its first year of operation.

Glynn Robinson, managing director of BJSS says: "We are honoured to have won this prestigious accolade and to be recognised by the Queen's Award for our innovation. This is a significant moment for us as we celebrate our 25th year of operation, and is a real testament to our committment to leadership and excellence in technology delivery."

About BJSS

BJSS (http://www.bjss.com) is an award-winning delivery-focused IT Consultancy with 25 years software development and IT advisory experience to the private and public sectors. The company is renowned for technical excellence, cost-effective delivery and its proven BJSS Enterprise Agile approach.

About Enterprise Agile

Enterprise Agile (http://www.bjss.com/ea) is an Agile delivery framework for delivering change to technology-led products and services. Developed by BJSS practitioners, and based on experience from hundreds of successful engagements, Enterprise Agile enables predictable, cost-effective IT change that delivers rapid business value in even the most complex and dynamic environments.