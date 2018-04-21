The UK's most prestigious business award granted in recognition of outstanding achievement in the export of services for gene and immunotherapy products.

Cobra Biologics ("Cobra") a leading international contract development and manufacturing organisation ("CDMO"), today announced that it has been awarded the Queen's Award 2018 for Enterprise, in the International Trade category. The prestigious award is in recognition of Cobra's commercial success in providing services to its global customer base.

Now in their 53rd year, the Queen's Awards have a long history of recognising exceptional UK businesses and Cobra will be attending a reception at Buckingham Palace followed by a presentation of the Award by a representative of Her Majesty The Queen at Cobra's UK facility later in the year.

Cobra has a 20 year track record of supporting the life science industry with contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, from preclinical through to clinical trials and commercial supply and currently exports over 85% of its services from its facilities based in the UK and Sweden.

Cobra's UK based GMP approved facility is a globally recognised centre of excellence for the development and production of biological material to support both gene- and immuno-therapy. In April 2017, Cobra announced a £15 million gene therapy expansion plan, to meet the increased demand from both plasmid DNA and viral vectors for Phase III and Commercial supply to support both existing and new customer requirements in the development of revolutionary disease therapies.

Peter Coleman, Chief Executive of Cobra Biologics, commented: "I am immensely proud of what Cobra has achieved over the last few years, culminating in the Queen's Award. International Trade is vitally important for Cobra and the work that we do is challenging and requires a committed work force whose skills and dedication attract business from all over the world. I would like also to thank the Office for Life Science, Innovate UK and the Department for International Trade for their support of our expansion plans in the UK."

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180421005032/en/

Contacts:

For Cobra Biologics

Sarah Jeffery

Zyme Communications

E-mail: sarah.jeffery@zymecommunications.com

Phone: +44 (0)7771 730919