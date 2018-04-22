Miss Culture&Tourism Of The World Delegation Tour To Austria

VIENNA, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18th 2018, Ms. Lu Lu, the global executive chairwoman Miss Culture&Tourism Of The World (MCTW); Ms. Meiying Kalteis, Chairwoman for Europe Miss Culture&Tourism Of The World; Ms. Xian Dandan, Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Champion; Ms. Yu Shui, Serbia Tourism ambassador; Ms. Lu Yihong, 2017-2018 MCTW of China; Mr. WeiPeng, Dongao Asia Pictures Co., Ltd CEO, and other core members of MCTW committee visited the youngest Austrian Prime Minster, Mr. Sebastian Kurtz.

MCTW committee invited Prime Mister to the MCTW finale which will be held on April 20th.Meanwhile, gifts such as Moutai and traditional Chinese ink-wash painting were presented to Mr. Sebastian Kurtz. Prime Minster who welcomed MCTW's coming to Austria and wished this event would help enhance the relationship between China and Austria. Invited by Mr. Markus Lange Swarovski, CEO of the world's most famous crystal manufacturer Swarovski, MCTW committee also visited Swarovski's headquarters- Kristallwelten and received warm welcome from CEO Mr. Thomas Steiner.

In Schloss Leopoldskron, which was the main filming location of the famous movie "the Sound of Music," MCTW committee held a waltz ball event. Champions of MCTW from many different countries gave an extraordinary opening show together for the guests, including Austrian officials, well known Chinese and Austrian artists and some famous entrepreneurs. After that, the ambassador of Austria delivered an exciting speech, and wished the event a complete success.

As a world's famous event, MCTW got supports from numerous countries' tourism departments, former and current officials. Different country's "culture, tourism, fashion, and art" were actively promoted during the event. As the executive chairlady of MCTW, Ms Lu, who is also the Secretary-General of Asia-Pacific Youth Financial Elites Association, and the founder of Euro-Asian Celebrity, aims to accelerate the development of tourism in Asian-Pacific region, and cultivate distinguished youth leaders and role models.

The Finale of 2017-2018 and the opening ceremony of 2018-2019 season of the World Miss Culture & Tourism will be held on April 20 in Salzburg, Austria. This competition attracts great attention from hundreds of well-known medias, social medias, fashion magazines and TV shows. Austrian national TV will broadcast the whole event. Champions from more than 30 countries and regions will compete and more importantly, present to the whole world each country's unique culture and tourism characteristics, to build a bridge for exchanging tourism culture and enhancing the development of international tourism, as well as to expand business negotiations, investments in real estate and other fields, and the prosperity of international tourism and economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680278/1.jpg