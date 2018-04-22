sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 22.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,835 Euro		+0,14
+0,71 %
WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 Ticker-Symbol: ABJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABB LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,641
19,75
21.04.
19,68
19,71
20.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABB LTD
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD19,835+0,71 %