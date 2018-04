The Stoxx Europe 600 index and its 600 components, represents the performance of a mix of large, Medium and Small companies in 17 European countries and approximately 90% of the market capitalization of the European Market.When analyzing the European Stoxx Europe 600 Index, we noticed how a quadruple top is forming on the long term price chart, which, in conjunction with how other global stock markets ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...