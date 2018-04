Silver investing in 2018 is on the radar of smart investors. Why? Because the price of silver in 2018 is about to move aggressively, the million dollar question is whether it will move higher or lower. Here is InvestingHaven's take on the silver market, and, in particular, silver investing in 2018.First, let's notice how our stance against silver has changed in the last 9 months. Up until Q3 of ...

