sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 574 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,05 Euro		+0,05
+0,15 %
WKN: A2AMK9 ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Ticker-Symbol: FLW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,217
33,583
09:20
33,30
33,50
09:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG33,05+0,15 %
LENZING AG97,05+0,52 %