Wirecard Partners With Worldwide Successful Online Gaming Company Gameforge

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gameforge has over 450 million registered users and relies on Wirecard, the innovation leader in the field of digital financial technology, for credit card acceptance



Wirecard, global innovation leader in the field of digital financial services, takes over the credit card payment acceptance for Gameforge, one of the world's most successful free-to-play online gaming companies. Gameforge boasts a customer base of 450 million registered users and offers more than 20 games in 75 countries. In 2006, Gameforge brought Metin2 to Germany - which has since become Europe's most successful Online Game. With the game's success, both the player numbers and the company itself grew.

The cooperation with Wirecard now allows Gameforge users to benefit from seamless payment processes. As part of the cooperation, Wirecard will assume full responsibility for credit card payments for a large target group, as the online gaming industry has enjoyed rapid growth. According to a VuMA survey, around 2.1 million gaming enthusiasts play online games every day in Germany solely. In 2017, sales in the German gaming market amounted to EUR 3.35 billion.

Andreas Schulze, Director of Payments at Gameforge: "The reason for our success lies in our continuous efforts to offer our active digital customers the best technology solutions and thereby maintain customer confidence. Thanks to Wirecard, we can also enable a smooth digital customer journey during the payment process."

Boris Bongartz, Head of Sales Digital Goods at Wirecard: "We are proud to announce our partnership with Gameforge. The online gaming market is an innovative and rapidly growing segment. As an established global innovation leader in the field of digital financial technology, we are delighted to support Gameforge with a flexible and secure payment service, thereby expanding our customer base in the online gaming industry."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Gameforge:

With more than 20 titles and over 450 million registered players, Gameforge is the leading provider of free-to-play massively multiplayer online games (MMOs) in the western hemisphere. Headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, the group offers its online games in more than 75 countries. The portfolio encompasses numerous well-known game industry brands, including prized role-playing game AION Free-to-Play and TERA as well as Europe's most successful MMO, Metin2. Action anime MMORPG SoulWorker now joins the collection. Popular browser-based games such as OGame and Ikariam complete their offering.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Gameforge media contact:

Visibility Communications

Gunnar Lott

Tel.: +49(0)30-58-85-99-41

Email: gameforge@visibilitycommunications.com