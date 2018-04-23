On April 22nd, a post on Facebook which said "Because of a product, I fell in love with a brand. Three generations of my family fell in love with three generations of Haier refrigerators" aroused wide attention and discussion. According to Jason who created the post, his family, headed by his grandfather Andrew, a 75-year-old retired teacher, live in Saint-Cyr town, Paris. His parents are professors at Université Paris Dauphine, and he has been working for Union Européenne de CIC after graduating from Harvard University.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005063/en/

Three generations of a family in Saint-Cyr, Paris use Haier (Photo: Business Wire)

Andrew was the first to use the Haier refrigerator, who chose it for its larger cold storage space. This refrigerator brought Jason many fond memories of childhood, and is still in normal use now.

Jason studied the Haier case at Harvard University, which enabled him to better understand the Haier mode and aroused his respect for the brand. After graduation, he bought a Haier full-space fresh-keeping refrigerator for his apartment and was greatly satisfied with its powerful preservation function.

Jason's parents are keen on food, and they attach great importance to the preservation of food. When Jason wanted to prepare a special gift for his parents, he considered both the hobby of his parents and the good experience of using the Haier refrigerator, and finally in April this year, he brought the latest Haier T-door refrigerator for his parents. "I have a special feeling and trust in Haier. When choosing refrigerators, Haier is my first choice," Jason said.

Haier is growing fast and its products are commonly seen in the French market, so it is not surprising that it is so much embraced by the "three generations" in the Saint Cyr town. According to statistics, Haier's brand awareness in France has reached 39%, and its multi-fridge refrigerators rank first in France with a 47% market share. Although the unit price of Haier refrigerator is 1.6 times the industry average, the online growth rate has reached 4 times the industry average.

In future, Haier looks to bring a better life to more people with its products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005063/en/

Contacts:

Haier Group

Lou Yaxi, 86 0532 88937947

louyx@haier.com