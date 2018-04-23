Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2018) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: OU31) (OTC: JXMNF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional claims contiguous to its Hazelton Project, located 50 kilometres north of Smithers BC. The claims cover numerous showings and historical grab samples include:

3.4 g/t gold and 1924 g/t silver (Higgins Showing)

3.15 g/t gold and 2614.7 g/t silver (Ellen Showing)

Over 1% copper, over 1% lead, over 100 g/t silver, and 2.59 g/t gold (Daisy Showing)

The claims cover 2,760.6 hectares, at the north-east corner of the Hazelton Project. Mineralization found to date consists of polymetallic quartz and sulphide veins as well as porphyry-style molybdenum and copper/molybdenum/tungsten mineralization, hosted within the Bowser Lake Group and associated with a number of Buckley Group granodiorite intrusions. The most recent sampling on the properties occurred in 2009, with an airborne magnetic survey flown over the properties in 2012 on behalf of adjacent property owner, Amarc Resources Ltd.

Jason Cubitt, President of Jaxon Mining, noted: "these claims cover very interesting mineralization and some very high grades, adding further dimension to the many targets we are exploring on the Hazelton Project. The historical data from this project will be integrated into our existing database and will add to our knowledge of the multiple mineralizing events that occurred here at Hazelton."

The acquisition will be staged by paying $25,000 cash ($10,000 already on deposit) and issuing 250,000 shares of Jaxon over 3 years. The claims are subject to a 2% NSR, which can be bought back for $1 million per 1%. If the claims are placed into production, a further $50,000 payment and issuance of 100,000 Jaxon shares is due. The acquisition is subject to TSX Venture approval.

A claims boundary map is found below and is also posted on the Company's website - www.jaxonmining.com.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43 -101.

About Jaxon

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the More Creek Project (consolidating the Wishbone and Foremore properties) in BC's Golden Triangle.

Map 1 - Hazelton Project Claim Map showing new claims (shaded areas)



Cannot view Map 1? Please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/34169_a1524455780625_33.jpg

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JAXON MINING INC.

"Jason Cubitt"

Jason Cubitt, President.

For further information regarding Jaxon Mining Inc., please contact Mark Carruthers at 604-608-0400

Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.

This news release may contain forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither TSX Venture exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release