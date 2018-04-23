Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Announces Human Clinical Study on CBD Absorption Underway

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) (the 'Company' or 'Lexaria'), a drug delivery platform innovator, is pleased to announce that it has commenced a clinical study in Europe to evaluate the cardiovascular and cognitive health effects of Lexaria's high absorption TurboCBD™ capsules.

The pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data generated by this study will provide objective human performance findings that will assist in the development of the Company's next-generation cannabinoid product formulations and be of significant benefit to the Company and its partners.

The study employs a double-blind and placebo-controlled cross-over design measuring TurboCBD™ effects both after a single 45mg dose and, on a separate day, after a single 90mg dose in 12 healthy male volunteers. The study hypothesises that, following TurboCBD™ supplementation, circulating CBD and nitric oxide will increase in most participants; that glucose and blood pressure will remain stable; and that vascular function, and cognitive performance will improve. The same DehydraTECHTM technology is being used to deliver CBD in this human study, as was used by the Company in its recent rodent-based nicotine absorption study, illustrating the wide applicability of the Company's patented drug delivery platform.

This advanced study will utilize the latest clinical evaluation techniques to provide pharma-level pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic performance data of TurboCBD™, including blood sampling, physiological measures, cognitive function testing and cardiovascular function testing. Outcome measurements will include circulating CBD and nitric oxide markers, plasma glucose, plasma insulin, blood pressure, heart rate, respiration, peripheral and brain blood flow and a battery of neuropsychological performance tests.

This study was originally intended to be conducted at the University of British Columbia but policy change has resulted in a move to a medical university in Europe, where it is presently being conducted. Study results are expected within 90 days. Depending on results, a second phase clinical study in elderly is already designed and has received necessary regulatory approvals and could commence later in 2018.

Breakthrough Nicotine Absorption Results To Be Presented Tomorrow in Atlanta, GA.

Separately, Lexaria announces that it is presenting the results of its recent breakthrough nicotine absorption study at the Next Generation Nicotine Delivery 2018 USA conference April 24th & 25th 2018, in Atlanta, USA. The Company has two prominent speaking appointments to present their latest ingestible nicotine absorption breakthrough: Link

To an audience of big tobacco players and regulatory representative, Lexaria is presenting the only truly novel and unique approach to new nicotine product delivery in the industry today.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

