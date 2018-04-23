ADream, a Shanghai based organization aims to empower children to grow up with confidence through innovative teaching curricula. Achievement of SGS NGO Benchmark certification featured prominently during their 10-year anniversary event.

Mrs. Yu SHEN, general secretary of Adream, receives the SGS NGO Benchmarking certificate by Ms. Nancy Lam

In the words of ADream General Secretary Mrs. Sarah Yu SHEN: "SGS's Benchmarking Standard covers all aspects of NGO management, which are comprehensive and practical. The audit team demonstrated a very professional level which benefited us a lot.

"Through the audit process we now better understand our own management level, and we have learned about the international best practices in NGO management and governance. It is a valuable experience for Chinese NGOs offering guidance also at early stage of development."

In countries with a large and growing philanthropic sector SGS Benchmarking provides the essential independent assessment for donors to decide what NGOs to fund. NGOs on their turn can actively demonstrate their accountability to all stakeholders. They can positively differentiate themselves from the crowded NGO marketplace and improve their fundraising.

"We actively recommend and advocate the certification standard to peers in the NGO sector," continued Mrs Yu SHEN. "Effective and accountable management can ensure the sustainable development of projects and institutions. Only by improving the overall level of governance in NGOs, we can make the sector flourish."

NGO Benchmarking forms part of SGS's NGO and Aid monitoring services. It is the company's objective to improve the efficiency, visibility and accountability of the non-profit sector.

About ADream Foundation

Adream endeavors to address inequalities in China's education sector through its projects and services, collectively known as the "Adream Center" network. ADream's network serves underprivileged children in rural areas and urban inner-cities, and seeks to cultivate their sense of self-awareness and confidence, so that they can forge and embrace a future of possibilities. For more information, visit the ADream (http://www.adream.org/en/) website.

About SGS's NGO Benchmark Certification Services

The NGO Benchmarking certification audit was developed by SGS in 2001 to provide a universal 'trust standard' for NGOs. A consolidation of various codes and standards, the benchmark provides NGOs with the critical independent insight about their governance and accountability. It empowers organizations to set measurable improvement steps. To date hundreds of NGOs have been benchmarked against International Best Practices, across 54 countries in the world. Learn more > (http://www.sgs.com/en/public-sector/monitoring-services/ngo-and-aid-monitoring/ngo-benchmarking)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.