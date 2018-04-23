The Terra High Power charger can charge an electric vehicle (EV) in just eight minutes, thus adding up to 200 km of range, says ABB, which launched the new model at this year's Hannover Messe.The Swiss power electronics giant unveiled its new super charger yesterday, at the Hannover Messe 2018, which runs from April 22 to 27. "By operating at powers of up to 350 kilowatts, the newest model from ABB, Terra High Power charger, adds up to 200 kilometers of range to an electric vehicle in just 8 minutes," said ABB in a statement released. This is said to add seven times more range in the same time ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...