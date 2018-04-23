To Support the Ecosystem's Ongoing Growth and Increased Global Footprint, RISC-V Foundation Partners with KNect365 to Help Facilitate Events in 2018 and Beyond

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members to drive forward the adoption and implementation of the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), today announced, in partnership with Informa's Knowledge Networking Division, KNect365, the RISC-V Foundation's first annual RISC-V Summit. The Summit will be the major international event promoting RISC-V, bringing together a multi-track conference, tutorials and exhibition at the Santa Clara Convention Center from Dec. 3- 5, 2018. Continuing with the existing Workshop format, the RISC-V Foundation will host two Workshops this year, the first in Barcelona, Spain next month, and second in Chennai, India in July, as well as two one-day sessions in Shanghai and Tokyo, in June and October, respectively.

"The RISC-V ISA has seen impressive ecosystem growth since the inception of the RISC-V Foundation, resulting in increased interest in expanding our yearly event schedule to more locations and different program formats. To do so, it was imperative the Foundation collaborate with experts to manage the RISC-V global event series. The Foundation is pleased to partner with the KNect365 team and leverage their experience and leadership to run our upcoming events from start to finish," said Rick O'Connor, executive director of the non-profit RISC-V Foundation.

KNect365 is the conference, knowledge and networking division of Informa, one of the world's largest B2B media companies and a FTSE100 company. Informa is both the world's largest commercial conference provider, and also in the world top three of exhibition providers. Moving forward, KNect365 is responsible for the planning, management and execution of all RISC-V Foundation events globally.

Said Gavin Whitechurch, EVP Product Strategy, KNect365 TMT: "We are delighted to work with the RISC-V Foundation to help drive the adoption of the increasingly transformational RISC-V ISA. We believe our global reach, as well as our existing strengths in potential application sectors for RISC-V such as IoT, cloud computing, connected and autonomous cars and AI, will help the Foundation's members reach markets and customers for their products and new design implementations."

The 2018 schedule is as follows:

RISC-V Workshop in Barcelona (May 7-10)

RISC-V Day Shanghai (June 30)

RISC-V Workshop in Chennai (July 18-19)

RISC-V Day Tokyo (mid-October TBD)

RISC-V Summit in Santa Clara (Dec. 3-5)

Tickets for the first Workshop in Barcelona are selling quickly. Please register today as we expect the event to sell out as have all the Foundation's previous Workshops.

To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, its free and open architecture, and membership information, please visit: https://riscv.org.

About RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V (pronounced "risk-five") is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 100 member organizations building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering innovation at the edge forward. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW SW ecosystem.

