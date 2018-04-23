(WebFG News) - Invesco Perpetual Enhanced has received a letter from Invesco Fund Managers stating that it intends to step down as the company's investment manager after "detailed and extended efforts" to reach satisfactory ongoing contractual arrangements. IPE's board has subsequently written to IFM acknowledging receipt of its letter and that further discussions would be required in respect of any transitional period. Elsewhere, in parallel with the discussions, IPE was preparing to initiate a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...