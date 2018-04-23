WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Dividend Declaration - Sterling rate

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

Dividend - exchange rate

The Company confirms that further to the announcement made on 20 March 2018 of a dividend of 23.2 US cents per ordinary share payable on 17 May 2018 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on Friday, 20 April 2018, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to UK Sterling (for those shareholders who did not elect to receive payment in US dollars) will be US$1.4023:GB£1.00 (based on the exchange rate on Friday, 20 April 2018).

Accordingly, the UK Sterling amount of dividend payable on 17 May 2018 will be 16.5443 pence (£0.165443) per share.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre, Company Secretary