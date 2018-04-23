Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

PUNE, India, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RnRMarketResearch adds the global orthodontic supplies market is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2023 from USD 4.32 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2023. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain; expanding middle-class population in developing countries coupled with increasing disposable incomes; and ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products.

North America is expected to hold largest share of global orthodontic supplies market in 2018, however, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, increasing public and private efforts to increase awareness about orthodontic treatments, and rising healthcare expenditure are influencing the positive growth of the Asia Pacific orthodontic supplies market.

Key Stakeholders

Orthodontic product manufacturers, vendors, and distributors

Venture capitalists and other government funding organizations

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics)

Research laboratories

Academic institutes

Market research and consultancy firms

Government and independent regulatory authorities

Some of the major market players in the orthodontic supplies market are Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), Clear Correct (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US) Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil), among others.

The report studies the orthodontic supplies market based on product, patient, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends) which affect market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for key players.

The adults segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The removable braces segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Orthodontic supplies market classified into fixed braces, removable brace, adhesives, and accessories (headgear and retainer). In 2018, fixed braces product segment accounted for largest share of market, however, removable braces product segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of removable braces segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for invisible braces among teens and adults due to their aesthetic appeal.

Product launches and enhancements are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to strengthen their position in the global orthodontic supplies market. In addition, strategies such as partnerships and collaborations; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions were also adopted by several market players to remain competitive in the market.

Geographically, this market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, the global orthodontic supplies market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing focus of orthodontic/dental companies on this region, growing dental tourism, increasing efforts to spread awareness about orthodontic treatment, and increasing incidence/prevalence of malocclusion and tooth decay in various APAC countries.

Break-up of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1-33%, Tier 2-46% and Tier 3-21%

- Tier 1-33%, Tier 2-46% and Tier 3-21% By Designation - Director Level-20%, C-level-26%, Others-54%

- Director Level-20%, C-level-26%, Others-54% By Region - North America -33%, Europe -29%, Asia Pacific -24%, RoW-14%

