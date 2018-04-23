Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) (Paris:OSE) has received the Euronext Tech40 Label and is thus admitted to the "Tech40" index.

Wanting to give more prominence to outstanding listed Tech companies, every year Euronext grants its Tech40 label to 40 European and outstanding Tech companies listed on the various Euronext markets (Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon).

The companies receiving this label were chosen by a committee of independent European experts, based on their business, financial and stock market performance.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: "We are very pleased that OSE Immunotherapeutics has been chosen to receive the Euronext Tech40 Label. This reaffirms the innovative approach of our immunotherapies and should enable us to further increase our visibility among European and international investors."

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Neoepitopes innovation (Tedopi) is today in Phase 3 in advanced lung cancers (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitors failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1). A global license and collaboration agreement was signed in April 2018 with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop checkpoint inhibitor OSE-172 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody), for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. An option to license was exercised in July 2016 by Janssen Biotech to continue clinical development of FR104 (an anti CD28 mAb) in auto-immune diseases after positive phase 1 results. A 2-step license option was signed in 2016 with Servier Laboratories to develop OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) to develop the product up to the completion of a phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel disease and Sjogren disease. The company has several scientific and technological platforms: neoepitopes, agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical portfolio offers a diversified risk profile.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 28 April 2017 under the number R.17-038, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2016, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

Contacts:

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry, +33 143 297 857

Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

or

U.S. Media: LifeSci Public Relations

Matt Middleman, M.D., +1 646 627 8384

matt@lifescipublicrelations.com

or

French Media: FP2COM

Florence Portejoie, +33 607 768 283

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

or

U.S. and European Investors

Chris Maggos, +41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com