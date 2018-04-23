The "Europe Electrostatic Chucks Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Electrostatic chucks market is expected to USD101.524 million by 2025, from USD 70.132 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as Innovative Products Launched By Key Players and Increasing Production Of The Electrostatic Chucks. On the other hand, High Cost Of Raw Materials may hinder the growth of the market.

The Europe Electrostatic chucks market is segmented on material type, product, application and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Europe Electrostatic chucks market is segmented based on material type into two notable segments; ceramics and quartz and others The Electrostatic chucks market is dominated by ceramics with 69.1% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period..

The Europe electrostatic chucks market is segmented based on product into two notable segments; Coulomb and Johnsen-Rahbek and The Electrostatic chucks market is dominated by Coulomb with 59.0% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period.

