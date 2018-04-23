Positive preliminary results from an ongoing trial of the first non-invasive approach to treatment of varicose veins of the lower limb

Alfred Obermayer MD presented at the International Vein Congress (IVC) Miami (USA) on 21st April

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, announces today that Alfred Obermayer MD, principal investigator of an ongoing echopulse varicose vein treatment clinical trial in Austria, presented preliminary results at the prestigious International Veins Congress in Miami. The study aims to assess echotherapy for this new indication in terms of feasibility, efficacy and tolerability.

Three month follow-up data were presented from cases targeting greater saphenous veins, accessory saphenous veins, perforator veins, recurrences (after surgery and endovenous methods) and refluxing stumps. The cases were feasible and no procedures were interrupted due to technical or medical reasons, without adjunctive methods of any kind during the follow-up. Most of the cases were performed without the use of anesthesia. No significant side effects were observed and no antithrombotic or anticoagulant drugs were administered.

"This new technique is the first non-invasive approach in the veins domain. Heat deposited for occluding an insufficient vein is transmitted percutaneously via high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU). This means: no incision, no sterile field needed and the possibility to treat severe conditions such as ulcers. The precision of the heat deposition allows treatment of very tortuous structures or recurrences that are difficult to treat surgically. However, before standardizing this method, we need larger cohorts and considerably longer follow-up. Taking into consideration my past experience with surgery, radiofrequency, laser and foam sclerotherapy approaches in this indication, I am extremely impressed by this new treatment approach which is globally very promising." says Alfred Obermayer, MD principal investigator.

"We are very enthusiastic about these early results in the first ever human study on veins with HIFU", says Michel Nuta, MD, CMO and VP Veins Theraclion "This is opening a new chapter in the therapeutic domain for veins. We are confident that our expertise in treating sensitive structures like thyroid nodules and breast tumors will be successfully converted for superficial veins. We expect that our technology will play a substantial role in this field on a considerably larger scale than what is possible with more invasive products".

"Theraclion echotherapy offers a potentially non-invasive, outpatient solution for the treatment of superficial veins of the lower limb in a market with global healthcare costs of ~$9 billion. 5 million procedures are done every year. A market historically dominated by surgery has, in only a few years, been transformed by minimally invasive procedures. Echotherapy is 100% non-invasive and will accelerate this market transformation very rapidly. This market is primarily driven by out of pocket spending enabling more rapid market adoption of innovation." says David Caumartin, CEO Theraclion.

