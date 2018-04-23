sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 9th May 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG; FRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its First Quarter 2018 earnings on Wednesday 9th May 2018.

Dr. Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.

The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).

To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID - please click on the link below.

http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx?booking=5zxNCwActR0ddOIuXcI9xSOFtptAE3HTn7kQSNVUPnI=&b=d58ae4ab-80e5-47f2-8295-e04d92bbba83

In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:

http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_q1_results_09052018/

A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/reports-filings/quarterly-reports

To confirm your attendance, or if you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Melissa Hall at Melissa.hall@fticonsulting.com

Contact:

Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE