Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial potato graders marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial potato graders market from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global industrial potato graders market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The increase in manual labor costs for grading potatoes is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Over the years, there has been an increase in wages and labor costs in various industries. Potato processing is considered a labor-intensive process as many small-scale manufacturers use manual methods for grading potatoes. Owing to the increase in wages, many potato processing firms are shifting their focus toward mechanizing their operations by installing industrial potato graders. This will help them reduce their overall processing costs and improve profitability.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of PLC-based automation for potato grading as one of the key emerging trends driving the global industrial potato graders market:

Adoption of PLC-based automation for potato grading

The need for automation of various processes has been growing in the food industry. In industrial potato graders, automation is primarily used to reduce human intervention, improve potato grading efficiency, and ensure minimal errors. It also helps in increasing the grading speed and reducing operational costs.

Automated systems use programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) developed by various companies for enhanced monitoring and process control during grading operations.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food serviceresearch, "Many potato producers have started using automated potato graders for the smooth running of their production lines. For instance, in January 2017, Neumiller Farms installed a new PLC-based potato grading system in its potato grading facility in Illinois, US. Similarly, in May 2017, Atlantic Potato Distributors announced its plan to add an automated grading and bagging line to its potato-packing facility in New Brunswick, Canada."

Global industrial potato graders market segmentation

This market research report segments the global industrial potato graders marketby product (size graders and weight graders) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The size graders product segment held a market share of over 78% in 2017 and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Size graders are of two types, namely roller graders and screen graders. The demand for uniformly sized potatoes is increasing among potato processing industries to eliminate issues related to overcooking and undercooking. This is expected to lead to an increase in the market growth of industrial screen graders during the forecast period.

EMEA held the largest share of the global industrial potato graders market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 39%. Strategic alliances between potato processing companies and industrial potato grader vendors are increasing in EMEA. This is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423006201/en/

