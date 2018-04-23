The "Europe Bio-implants Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe bio-implants market is expected to reach USD 81,071.78 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe bio-implants market is segmented based on product type into orthopedics trauma, pacing devices, stents related implants, spinal implants, ophthalmic implants, structural cardiac implants, dental implants, neurostimulators implants, prosthetic implants, and others. In 2018, orthopedics and trauma segment is expected to dominate the Europe bio-implants market with 24.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 21,326.30 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe bio-implants market is segmented on the basis of type into allograft, autograft, xenograft, synthetic, and others. In 2018, Allograft segment is expected to dominate the Europe bio-implants market with 42.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 35,618.07 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Somnomed Limited

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Mimedx Group, Inc.

Biotronik Se Co.Kg

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Bio-Implants Market, By Product Type

7. Europe Bio-Implants Market, By Type

8. Europe Bio-Implants Market, By Material

9. Europe Bio-Implants Market, Mode of Administration

10. Europe Bio-Implants Market, By End-User

11. Europe Bio-Implants Market, By Geography

12. Europe Bio-Implants Market, Company Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Related Reports

