Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Pesticides Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of pesticides and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"APAC and South America are the key regions, which is expected to register a promising growth in demand for pesticides," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the rising population and economic development are the factors, which will lead to an increase in the food production," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Pesticides Market:

M&A among leading players as strategic initiatives

Adoption of GM technology in insect-resistant crop strains

Development of formulated herbicide technology for weed control systems

M&A among leading players as strategic initiatives

The pesticides market is witnessing an increase in the number of M&A. The presence of limited vendors in the market helps the buyers to exercise greater vigilance and quality control over the manufacturing process.

Adoption of GM technology in insect-resistant crop strains

Globally, the suppliers in the pesticides market are shifting to GM technology to eliminate diseases in crops. The crops which are genetically engineered for insect resistance can help the buyers reduce the production costs.

Development of formulated herbicide technology for weed control systems

The pesticides market is witnessing the introduction of new herbicides for managing weeds in corn and soybeans. The introduction of new formulations will help the buyers utilize various herbicide formulations based on the crop.

