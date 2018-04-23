The "Europe Data Center Interconnect Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 2,435.96 Million by 2025 from USD 1,024.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe data center interconnect market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Europe data center interconnect market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; product, software and services. The product type is sub segmented into packet optical transport, packet optical networking, converged packet optical and packet switching networking. The service type is sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services is further sub segmented into training, consulting and integration and maintenance. The Data center interconnect market is dominated by services with 58.1% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period.

