MORSCO, Inc.: Morsco HVAC Supply Grows in Phoenix with Acquisition of Bush Supply

New Branch Will be the Second HVAC Location in the Metro Area With Plans for More Expansion in 2018

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / MORSCO HVAC Supply, a Fort Worth-based distributor of heating and cooling equipment (HVAC), today announced that it has acquired Bush Supply, a Phoenix, Arizona-based full-service HVAC distributor.

In the transaction, 12 Bush Supply associates and one location at 3147 W. Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009, will become part of the MORSCO HVAC Supply family. It will be the second MORSCO HVAC Supply branch in Phoenix, joining the Farnsworth Wholesale Company (FWC) branch located at 1235 South Pima Road in Mesa, Arizona. Both the Bush and FWC locations will operate under the MORSCO HVAC Supply brand name.

Bush Supply was founded in 1987 by Wayne Bush. Anchored by its custom sheet metal shop, the company grew over time to become a successful HVAC distributor that delivered more than just products.

"Since our company's founding, we've thrived in an intensely competitive market by knowing our customers, providing them with the products and services they want, and continually reinvesting in our business," said Greg Bush, President, Bush Supply. "MORSCO subscribes to that same philosophy - to deliver more and help their customers grow - which made it easy for us to see that a partnership with MORSCO HVAC Supply would be a great fit for Bush Supply. All of our employees are eager to become part of the MORSCO family of brands and we look forward to providing even better service to our existing customers and welcoming many new ones."

MORSCO, a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC, recently launched the MORSCO HVAC Supply brand to better focus its HVAC operations and offer HVAC customers enhanced service, more locations and more local expertise.

"This acquisition of Bush Supply is one of the first steps toward achieving our goal of better focusing our HVAC operations and providing customers the HVAC inventory they need when they need it," said Jim Mishler, President, MORSCO HVAC Supply. "We're excited for the Bush Supply team to join us and are ready to welcome our Phoenix customers. We look forward to further building our MORSCO HVAC Supply network of branches with local, dedicated experts who can offer a superior level of support and expertise."

MORSCO HVAC Supply has plans to open several additional branches across the U.S. in 2018.

About MORSCO

MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing in its market. MORSCO is a private company sponsored by Advent International and led by a team of industry veterans. The MORSCO family of brands consists of Express Pipe & Supply Co. (CA); Farnsworth Wholesale Supply (AZ); Morrison Supply Company (TX, OK, NM, KS); Murray Supply Company (NC, SC); Wholesale Specialties (CO), DeVore & Johnson (GA); Fortiline Waterworks (AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, KY, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA) and MORSCO's premier showroom offering in these markets, Expressions Home Gallery. For additional information regarding MORSCO or any of its brands, please visit www.MorscoUSA.com.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in more than 315 private equity transactions in 40 countries and as of June 30, 2016, had $40 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 190 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Cathy Hein

Director, Strategic Communications & Branding

704-788-9806

cthein@morsco.com

SOURCE: MORSCO