XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer

XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer

Troy Cooper Promoted to President

GREENWICH, Conn. - April 23, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that Kenneth Wagers has been appointed chief operating officer, with responsibility for the company's operations in 32 countries. Troy Cooper, who formerly served as chief operating officer and transportation segment leader, has been promoted to the newly created position of president. Both roles are effective immediately.

Wagers' career in the supply chain sector includes senior positions with three global leaders: Amazon.com, Dr Pepper Snapple Group and UPS. He was most recently with Amazon, where he had executive oversight of Amazon's Worldwide Transportation and Logistics business (last mile, middle mile, and air and ocean cargo), as well as Amazon China operations, Prime Now and Amazon Fresh operations. With Dr Pepper Snapple Group, he held supply chain leadership positions in consumer packaged goods, including functional oversight of the retail business, direct store delivery operations, warehouses, manufacturing plants, procurement programs and operational controls. Earlier, over 17 years with UPS, he was instrumental in the expansion of 3PL services, including UPS Supply Chain Solutions, which provides supply chain design and management, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, mail services, multimodal transportation, consulting and finance services to customers. His extensive M&A experience with UPS includes the integrations of Mail Boxes Etc. (consumer shipping), Fritz Companies (freight forwarding, customs brokerage and logistics), Overnite Corp. (less-than-truckload) and Menlo Freight Forwarding. He holds a master's degree in finance from Georgia State University, and is certified in the following disciplines: Six Sigma Green Belt, Lean Management, Time and Motion Study (Industrial Engineering) and Total Quality Management.

Bradley Jacobs said, "Kenny has a strong record of leading organizations during periods of rapid growth. His more than 20 years in global transportation and logistics - including e-commerce - give him the ideal skill set to deliver even more value to customers through our service offerings. He's a big talent with a long history of accomplishments in our industry."

Jacobs continued, "Troy has been a key member of my management teams for more than 20 years. He now has Kenny standing shoulder-to-shoulder with him as we continue to execute our strategy for high growth and high returns. I'm fortunate to have both of them by my side to lead our operations and help with the integration and optimization of future acquisitions."

