Cerenis Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 CEREN Eligible PEA PME), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of HDL-based innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology, today announces the publication of its 2017 Registration Document under reference number R.18-022.

The document is available, free of charge, at the Company's headquarters (265, rue de la Découverte, 31670 Labège), and under digital version on the French Market Authorities' website (www.amf-france.org) and also on Cerenis' one (www.cerenis.com).

The following documents are integrated in the 2017 Registration Document:

Report on corporate governance

Description of the share buy-back program

2017 Financial Annual Report.

Financial calendar:

Cash position and activity update for Q2:

July 26, 2018

About CERENIS: www.cerenis.com

CERENIS Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. HDL is the primary mediator of the reverse lipid transport, or RLT, the only natural pathway by which excess lipids is removed from arteries and is transported to the liver for elimination from the body.

CERENIS is developing a portfolio of lipid metabolism therapies, including HDL mimetics for patients with genetic HDL deficiency, as well as drugs which increase HDL for patients with a low number of HDL particles to treat atherosclerosis and associated metabolic diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis (NASH). Capitalizing on its expertise, Cerenis is developing the first HDL-based targeting drug delivery platform dedicated to the oncology field (immuno-oncology and chemotherapy).

CERENIS is well positioned to become one of the leaders in the HDL therapeutic market, with a broad portfolio of programs in development.

