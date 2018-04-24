Group press release | Hannover, Germany, 24 April 2018

ABB powers e-mobility with launch of first 350 kW high power car charger

Pioneering technology leader ABB launches new Terra HP High Power fast charger at Hannover Messe, extending global reach.

With the number of electric vehicles on the road rising, the global demand for powerful and energy efficient vehicle charging stations is ever increasing. At Hannover Messe, ABB launched its newest EV charging solution, the Terra HP, the first 350 kW product on the market. Charging time for a range of 200 km is just eight minutes.

Ideally suited for use at highway rest stops and petrol stations, Terra HP's ultra-high current has the capacity to charge both 400 V and 800 V cars at full power.

The addition of Dynamic DC power sharing technology, allows a two-power cabinet charging system to charge a couple of EVs simultaneously, with up to 350 kW, while dynamically optimizing the available grid connection and the power delivery to the two vehicles.

Commenting on the launch Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB's Global Business for Electric Vehicle Charging, said: "We are committed to supporting the expansion of electric vehicle charging systems across the globe to drive cleaner environments. Creating innovative state-of-the-art and energy efficient solutions which are scalable to expand and flex with our customers' needs is at the heart of ABB's philosophy."

Terra HP High Power fast charger

Additional power cabinets and charge posts can be added after installation, delivering a cost-effective and future-proof solution for expandable charge points that can grow as the EV base grows.

To further improve performance, Terra HP delivers the highest uptime due to redundancy on power and communication, and individually cooled charging cables. Having proven its paces in numerous commercial electric bus field installations, the power cabinet is also extremely reliable.

For charging operators, Terra HP provides the additional benefit of ABB Ability Connected Services (http://new.abb.com/abb-ability/manufacturing/connected-services), which deliver enhanced functionality, including the ability to easily connect chargers to back offices, payment platforms or smart grids systems. More importantly, remote diagnostics, repair and over-the-air software updates, minimize downtime and keep running costs low.

Terra HP delivers a number of additional benefits for consumers, including an intuitive, easy to use touchscreen display and multiple payment options.

ABB has provided charging solutions as part of its drive to promote sustainable mobility since 2010 and has sold more than 6,500 cloud connected DC fast-chargers around the world for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

