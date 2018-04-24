Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology solutions, announced its partnership with SAP Ariba, including the availability of an integration between its indirect tax solutions and SAP Ariba applications. Vertex is among the first to offer an extension leveraging an SAP Ariba API to enable companies to obtain tax calculations from within SAP Ariba solutions, supporting the requisition and invoice reconciliation phases of the tax process.

"As businesses strive to manage the impact of digital transformation and increased tax complexity, Vertex has prioritized developing integrations that serve the global tax community's needs on the tools they already use. This partnership with SAP Ariba will drive users' success by providing enterprise-ready tax functionality," said Paul Beirnes, managing director of partner development at Vertex.

SAP Ariba solutions integrate the entire buying process across an organization. These solutions connect to millions of suppliers across direct and indirect expense categories and offer an end-to-end automated system, removing complexity and allowing buyers and suppliers to manage everything from contracts to payments all in one place.

"We're pleased to grow our relationship with Vertex and look forward to simplifying sales and procurement activities for our customers. Working together, we can help them to solve tax compliance challenges globally," said David Johnston, senior vice president, partner ecosystem, SAP Ariba.

"As we continue to expand our longtime relationship with SAP, this integration between SAP Ariba and Vertex indirect tax solutions simplifies the tax calculation process and enables tax experts to provide more strategic value to their organizations," added Beirnes.

Vertex is a proud bronze sponsor of SAP Ariba Live Amsterdam, being held 23-25 April. Stop by demo pod B4 to learn more about the Vertex integration to SAP Ariba.

Vertex tax solutions are available in cloud-based and on-premise hosted deployment environments. To learn more about Vertex, visit: www.vertexinc.com.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 900 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information about Vertex, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow Vertex on Twitter @vertexinc.

