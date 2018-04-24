Google Pay Coming to N26 Customers in Four Markets

BERLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Mobile Bank to offer Google Pay in Belgium, Ireland, Slovakia and Spain

N26 brings Google Pay, the fast, simple and secure mobile payment option from Google, to its customers in Belgium, Ireland, Slovakia and Spain. The Mobile Bank has a strong focus on innovation and its international expansion. N26 consistently strives to make the most modern products available to its customers. Launching Google Pay underscores its efforts to offer the most innovative products and services to customers in all markets it operates in.

Google Pay is the fast, simple way to pay with Google. It brings together everything customers need at checkout and keeps their payment information safe in their Google Account until they're ready to pay. Plus, Google Pay makes it easy to keep track of purchases, redeem loyalty points, and get personalized suggestions to help save time and Money.

Google Pay enables Android users to quickly and easily pay with their phones. To use Google Pay, customers will need to download the ?Google Pay app? from the Google Play Store and then sign up for Google Pay, add the preferred credit and debit cards and are ready to go. Using Google Pay in a shop, the customer simply needs to hold the phone near a contactless terminal and the payment will be complete.



"We see huge demand for mobile payment solutions in all the countries we operate in," explains Alexander Weber, Head of International Markets at N26. "Bringing Google Pay to Belgium, Ireland, Slovakia and Spain is another important step in our strategy, to offer the latest, most innovative products and services and an unrivalled banking experience to our customers across all markets we operate in."

The Google Pay app also offers a full overview of all transactions, together with nearby local offers and stores. Under the cards tab, it shows all individual credit, debit, reward, and gift cards.

If customers collect loyalty points, Google Pay will alert them when they can use them.

About N26

N26 is The Mobile Bank. Built bottom-up for the smartphone, N26 has redesigned banking to make it simple, fast and contemporary. Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal founded N26 in 2013 and launched the initial product in early 2015. Thanks to its fully digital business model, N26 operates on a much lower cost base with lean organisational structures, without IT legacies and without an expensive branch network. N26 passes on these cost benefits to its customers. . N26 partners with the most innovative Fintechs and traditional financial companies to offer its customers best-in-class products such as TransferWise (foreign exchange), Raisin (savings), Clark and Allianz (insurance), auxmoney (credit) and others. Today N26 is one of the fastest growing banks in Europe and has more than 850.000 customers across 17 European markets and over 380 employees. N26 currently operates in: Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain, and it intends to enter the UK and US markets in 2018. N26 has raised

$215 million from renowned investors including Allianz X, Tencent Holdings Limited, Li Ka-Shing's Horizons Ventures, Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, members of the Zalando management board and Earlybird Venture Capital.

