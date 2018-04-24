BT Dials in Corvil Analytics to Help Achieve World-Class Service Delivery for World's Largest Virtual Contact Centre

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvil (https://www.corvil.com/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-bt) today announced that BT Global Services (https://www.globalservices.bt.com/uk/en/home) has deployed Corvil Analytics to manage and optimise VoIP call quality of one of the largest contact centres in the world channelling its services through 30,000 agents across 180 sites.

As a leading provider of contact centre solutions globally, BT has a strong track-record in designing and implementing large-scale transformational engagements. Looking to simplify service assurance and maintain call quality excellence in an environment where call volumes continually reach 12500 concurrent calls (12 new calls per second), BT sought to enlist an analytics partner. In a climate of intense scrutiny on public sector performance and with stringent customer Service Level Agreements (SLAs) in place, BT selected Corvil to help improve caller experience by delivering greater insight into network and service performance.

Deployed across multiple data centres, Corvil (https://www.corvil.com/solutions/it-operations-analytics/use-cases/voip?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-bt) provides BT with a live and retrospective view of the health of the overall contact centre environment, the call quality service level being delivered, and visibility into each of the 360,000 calls fielded each day. Through Corvil's visualisation of the full call transaction and ability to drill down into the underlying messages, Corvil has helped to streamline cumbersome troubleshooting workflows from hours to minutes and improve overall call quality.

Allister Kemp, Divisional CTO of BT, said, "We reviewed the vendors in the market capable of providing an easy to use, in depth granular analysis of the large scale environment BT is managing and we believe Corvil is a market leader in this field. On deployment, their responsiveness has far exceeded our expectations. We are seeing operationally a significant reduction in time spent resolving issues as well as the ability to enable engineers to pinpoint potential issues before they become critical incidents. We have been extremely pleased with the deployment of Corvil, not just from the solution perspective but all round professionalism of the team involved."

Improving the delivery of public service and meeting the rising expectations of citizens is a foremost concern for almost every government and commercial organisation. According to a 2016 survey by the Governing Institute (http://www.governing.com/), 78 percent of state agencies identified live-agent calls as the primary way they engage with citizens. BT enables this important citizen-to-government communication affecting millions.

Corvil equips BT with insight into call quality metrics such as Mean Opinion Scores (MOS), jitter, and packet loss correlated by agent number, caller number, time of day, and other call record details. These data-driven IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) (https://www.corvil.com/solutions/it-operations-analytics/solutions/itops?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-bt) allow BT to proactively identify poor caller experience, optimise end-to-end performance, and respond to issues faster. Furthermore, BT can export Corvil data to facilitate further forensic analysis in to the call performance.

"Customer experience is a vital aspect of every business interaction today, requiring continuous granular analysis of services delivered over the network to understand and optimise those interactions," said David Murray, Corvil Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. "Corvil helps enable BT to meet its commitment to service excellence by providing visibility into service degradation as well as the actionable insight to proactively identify and remedy the source of issues that may affect customers."

