DSI announced today that Schneider Electric has selected DSI to mobilize their services organization with a mobile work order and inventory solution fully integrated into NetSuite.

The Solar Business of Schneider Electric is focused on designing and developing products and solutions for the solar power conversion chain and providing best-in-class global customer services and technical support. As the solar market goes through a rapid wave of consolidations, Schneider Electric is one of the few companies that remains committed in its efforts to provide spare parts, service and technical support over the 20+ year life of a solar installation.

To maintain their position as an industry leader, Schneider sought a mobile service application with on and offline capabilities to operate across their global network of engineers. They needed a solution to allow supervisors to schedule and assign service orders to the most appropriate resources and for engineers to have full visibility of customer information, symptoms, fault diagnosis and parts required.

Schneider selected DSI to achieve these important business goals. DSI's mobile applications will allow users to perform offline case and task management while updating the status of their case/task tickets from the field directly to NetSuite. The apps will be used to collect start and stop time to more accurately record labor information.

"Schneider Electric's network of over 100 engineers needs the right tools to provide the quality services our customers expect," said Georges-Henri Mongereau, Solar Service VP, Schneider Electric. "DSI's mobile apps will unify our organization, specifically our engineers, and ultimately we'll be able to provide a better customer experience."

With DSI mobile work order and inventory solutions, Schneider will be able to enhance business processes, including scheduling, photo and signature capture and offline case and task management, all integrated seamlessly into NetSuite. Engineers' processes will be streamlined to ensure customers are served in a timely and accurate manner.

"Schneider Electric's team needed a solution to optimize field operations, and DSI's mobile solutions will create a connected environment for their team across the globe, ensuring work order accuracy and increasing engineers' productivity," said Mark Goode, Chief Operating Officer, DSI. "We're thrilled to be a part of their journey to improve customer service and provide visibility to their field operations."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric develops connected technologies and solutions to manage energy and processes in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. Visit www.schneider-electric.us/en/ to learn more.

About DSI

DSI is the Digital Supply Chain Platform company that provides mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

