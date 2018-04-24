Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

"Love It. Live It. Football." Campaign Translates to Fashion with the Pepsi "Art of Football" Capsule Collection

PURCHASE, New York, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LOVEITLIVEIT - Today, iconic beverage brand Pepsi announces a global capsule collection with fashion partners Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era and Anteater. In the brand's latest extension of its 2018 global LOVEITLIVEIT campaign, Pepsi intersects art and sport to celebrate the world's beautiful game - football - on a new pitch: fashion.

"Pop culture acumen - from sport and music to art and culture - is embedded in our Pepsi brand identity. It's exciting to see our brand extend its power beyond the refreshing cola it is traditionally known for," said Natalia Filippociants, Senior Marketing Director, Global Pepsi Trademark, Global Beverage Group, PepsiCo. "Football is the world's game - and that culture and lifestyle goes beyond where and how we watch the game, to how we love and live the game. And that is where this fresh capsule collection plays. It brings the spirit and energy of football off the pitch and into lifestyle apparel and accessories."

The 2018 Pepsi "Art of Football" Capsule Collection consists of an alliance with labels originating from around the world - including Russia's Anteater, the UK's Boohoo and Umbro, Australia's Le Specs and the U.S.'s New Era. The collection includes a range of streetwear apparel and accessories such as t-shirts, backpacks, bucket hats and iPhone cases from Anteater; hoodies, tracksuits, t-shirts and cropped jackets from Boohoo; soccer t-shirts, shorts and balls from Umbro; sunglasses from Le Specs; and fashion headwear and t-shirts from New Era. The collection will be available beginning May 21st at each individual partners' e-commerce site, and department stores and fashion specialty retailers where the partners' brands are normally sold, as well as the full Pepsi "Art of Football" Capsule Collection available on http://www.boohooman.com/pepsi.

The 2018 Pepsi "LOVE IT. LIVE IT. FOOTBALL." campaign collides football with art, bringing to life some of football's greatest stars with distinctive artwork from emerging visual artists from each of their home countries - Argentina'sDIYE, Brazil'sBicicleta Sem Freio, Germany'sDXTR, U.S' Kim Sielbeck and UK's Iain Macarthur. Each item in the Pepsi "Art of Football" Capsule Collection incorporates the artwork - another way the disruptive art aesthetic links and animates all campaign elements, from the limited-edition player packaging and arresting out of home that is more art than billboard, to thumb-stopping digital content and a blockbuster TV commercial.

For more information on the Pepsi "Art of Football" Capsule Collection, join the conversation online with LOVEITLIVEIT.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose - our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

