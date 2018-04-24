Former BP CEO Lord Browne Joins Windward's Board to Extend Startup's Lead in Maritime Risk Analytics

TEL-AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pioneering maritime risk analytics startup, Windward, today announced that former BP CEO, Lord Browne of Madingley, has joined the company's Board of Directors.

Lord Browne invested in Windward in 2016, since when he's been advising the company on strategy, including its push into London and the global marine insurance market. Such has been the impact of Lord Browne's advice, that Windward took the decision to invite him to join the company's board. Speaking to Windward employees at the company's headquarters, Lord Browne said:

"Windward is a company I have admired for a long time: for its vision; for the way it collaborates with organizations to solve real-world problems; and for using its technology to make the world - and the oceans - safer. I look forward to working with Windward to help it succeed in becoming the benchmark for marine risk."

At the same meeting, Ami Daniel, Windward's Co-Founder and CEO, said: "We're delighted to welcome Lord Browne to our Board of Directors. That a man of his experience and expertise chose Windward is humbling, and a testament to our team's success in marrying machine-learning with deep, maritime domain expertise. We're very much looking forward to working with Lord Browne more closely."

Lord Browne's appointment to the Windward Board comes just a month after the United Nations Security Council cited the company's technology in its investigation into North Korea's evasion of sanctions.

The same technology is now being applied by Windward to the marine insurance market, helping underwriters optimize their portfolios, reduce losses and boost profits.

About Windward

Windward is a pioneering maritime risk analytics startup with a mission to keep the oceans safe and protect maritime borders. Combining the traditional world of shipping with the new world of data, it helps governments reduce the trafficking of arms, drugs and people; and saves lives by predicting and preventing accidents. Windward is tackling these maritime challenges with data science, AI and deep domain expertise. Since its founding in 2010, the company has raised $22.4m from investors including Aleph, Horizons Ventures, former CIA Director David Petraeus, and Tom Glocer, the ex-CEO of Reuters. The company is headquartered in Tel-Aviv, with an office in London.

About Lord Browne

Lord Browne joined BP in 1966, rising to become CEO, a position he held from 1995-2007. He now holds a variety of executive and non-executive roles in business. He is Chairman of the Francis Crick Institute, Chairman of the Courtauld Institute of Art, and Chairman of the Trustees of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering. He is a former Chairman of the Trustees of the Tate galleries, and former President of the Royal Academy of Engineering. He is the author of four books.

