Forterra, Inc.: Forterra Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Schedule

IRVING, Texas, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra") (Nasdaq:FRTA) plans to release first quarter 2018 financial results before the market open on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. A conference call to review financial results will also be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Jeff Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information

Event: Q1 2018 Forterra, Inc. Earnings Call

Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central)

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a3wzhe79 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a3wzhe79)

Conference Call Information

U.S.: 1-574-990-1396

Toll-Free: 1-844-498-0572

Participant Passcode: 6398379

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the "Events & Presentations" page under the Investor section of the Company's website at forterrabp.com (http://investors.forterrabp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254428&p=irol-presentations).

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRTA) is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit forterrabp.com.

CONTACT:

David Lawrence

Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

Forterra, Inc.

469.299.9113

IR@forterrabp.com (mailto:IR@forterrabp.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Forterra, Inc. via Globenewswire

