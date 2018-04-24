sprite-preloader
WKN: A2APPX ISIN: US34960W1062 Ticker-Symbol: 05G 
24.04.2018 | 12:05
Forterra, Inc.: Forterra Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Schedule

IRVING, Texas, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra") (Nasdaq:FRTA) plans to release first quarter 2018 financial results before the market open on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. A conference call to review financial results will also be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Jeff Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information

Event: Q1 2018 Forterra, Inc. Earnings Call
Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central)
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a3wzhe79 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/a3wzhe79)

Conference Call Information
U.S.: 1-574-990-1396
Toll-Free: 1-844-498-0572
Participant Passcode: 6398379

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the "Events & Presentations" page under the Investor section of the Company's website at forterrabp.com (http://investors.forterrabp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254428&p=irol-presentations).

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRTA) is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit forterrabp.com.

CONTACT:

David Lawrence
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
Forterra, Inc.
469.299.9113
IR@forterrabp.com (mailto:IR@forterrabp.com)



