Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. ("PSH" or the "Company")(LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") in St. Peter Port, Guernsey. At the AGM, PSH shareholders passed resolutions to: receive the annual report and the financial statements; re-elect the Company's four directors; elect two new directors, Bronwyn Curtis and Richard Wohanka, to the Company's board; re-appoint the Company's auditor; authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor; authorise the Company to buy back shares and launch a tender offer for up to an aggregate amount of $300 million of PSH's public shares; make certain amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company to remove the existing ownership limit of 4.99% of the value of PSH's Public Shares and to permit certain conversions of Public Shares into Management Shares; and permit the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights. All resolutions were passed on a poll.

The specifics of those resolutions can be can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on the Company's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/noticesshareholders/.

The results of the proxy voting in respect of the public shares (the "Public Shares") are noted in the chart below. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against a resolution. All of the management shares (the "Management Shares") voted in favour of the resolutions and represented 9,011,694 votes. PS Independent Voting Company Limited ("VoteCo") voted its Special Voting Share in favour of the resolutions. The percentages in the chart aggregate the results of voting by the Public Shares, Management Shares and VoteCo, as applicable. Resolutions 4, 10 and 11 are Specified Matters for purposes of the UK Listing Rules, on which neither the Management Shares nor VoteCo are permitted to vote.

Resolution For Against Vote Withheld Resolution 1: Receive the annual report and the financial statements Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 119,293,092

99.99% 27,730

0.01% 4,551,566 Resolution 2: To re-appoint the Company's auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 119,358,773

99.96% 138,694

0.04% 4,374,921 Resolution 3: To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 109,926,591

98.17% 6,778,982

1.83% 7,166,815 Resolution 4: To re-elect Nicholas Botta as a Director Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public

Shares 104,698,283

98.22 1,895,990

1.78% 17,278,115 Resolution 5: To re-elect Richard Battey as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 103,859,832

97.83% 7,948,659

2.17% 12,063,897 Resolution 6: To re-elect William Scott as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 116,614,225

99.35% 2,424,759

0.65% 4,833,404 Resolution 7: To re-elect Anne Farlow as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 116,614,225

99.35% 2,424,759

0.65% 4,833,404 Resolution 8: To elect Bronwyn Curtis as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 118,791,606

99.93% 247,378

0.07% 4,833,404 Resolution 9: To elect Richard Wohanka as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 118,791,606

99.93% 247,378

0.07% 4,833,404 Resolution 10: Authorising the Company to buy back shares Special Resolution of the holders of Public

Shares 115,884,132

93.90% 7,527,872

6.10% 460,384 Resolution 11: Authorising the Company to launch a tender offer for up to an aggregate amount of $300

million of PSH's public shares Special Resolution of the holders of Public

Shares 123,727,217

99.98% 27,872

0.02% 117,299 Resolution 12: Amending the Articles of Incorporation to remove the ownership limit Special Resolution of all Voting Shares and an Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares Special Resolution of all Voting Shares 123,727,217

99.99% 27,872

0.01% 117,299 Ordinary Resolution of Public Shares 123,727,217

99.98% 27,872

0.02% 117,299 Resolution 13: Amending the Articles of Incorporation to permit certain conversions of Public Shares into

Management Shares Special Resolution of all Voting Shares and an Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares Special Resolution of all Voting Shares 118,249,709

99.71% 1,071,113

0.29% 4,551,566 Ordinary Resolution of Public Shares 118,249,709

99.10% 1,071,113

0.90% 4,551,566 Resolution 14: Permitting the disapplication of pre-emption rights Special Resolution of all Voting Shares 122,948,159

99.85% 576,243

0.15% 347,986

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

