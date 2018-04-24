Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-24 / 12:35 EQS Group welcomes the new law proposed by the European Commission yesterday for strengthening whistleblower protection. The submitted proposal will guarantee a high level of protection for whistleblowers who report breaches of EU law by setting new, EU-wide standards. Such a proposal becomes necessary due to the current lack of universal, EU-wide laws for whistleblower protection. Among other things, the proposal stipulates that all companies with more than 50 employees or with an annual turnover of over EUR10 million establish an internal procedure for handling whistleblowers' reports. This includes setting up safe communication channels which will maintain strict confidentiality. "We fully support the EU's actions regarding whistleblower protection", says Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group, an international technology provider of compliance solutions. EQS Group's portfolio also includes digital whistleblower systems. "We are convinced that the best way to comply with the measures proposed by the EU is a digital whistleblower system. Our solution INTEGRITY LINE already covers most of the proposed measures. And of course, we will keep developing INTEGRITY LINE according to the latest requirements", continues Weick. Digital whistleblower systems are currently in high demand globally and are increasingly becoming a standard for effective compliance and risk management. Digital whistleblower systems enable employees, clients and business partners to report legal infringements anonymously, safely and without any red tape. This also complies with the EU requirement to allow reports from outside of an organization. In contrast to telephone hotlines or ombudsman services, digital systems also provide completely protected channels for communication with the whistleblower and are applicable in several languages. Later case processing can also be coordinated efficiently with the integrated case management. The new European requirements and the implementation of digital whistleblower systems will also be discussed at the EQS Compliance Talk on May 16, 2018 in Munich. To register, please go to: www.go.eqs.com/mai16 [1] *Contact:* Alexander Mrohs +49 (0)89 210 298-420 alexander.mrohs@eqs.com *About EQS Group:* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally. The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company's website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider. EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world's key financial markets. The group employs around 400 professionals globally. End of Media Release Issuer: EQS Group AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-04-24 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0 Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 678229 2018-04-24 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c8a7aa6dcc68dee867169ffd251858cf&application_id=678229&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

