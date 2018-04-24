(WebFG News) - Vodafone and CityFibre have identified the next wave of towns and cities to benefit from their roll-out of ultra-fast, gigabit-capable full fibre broadband, the two companies announced on Tuesday. The pair said residents and workers in Coventry, Edinburgh, Huddersfield and Stirling would be next in line to have their online experience "transformed". Alongside the cities already announced - Milton Keynes, Peterborough and Aberdeen - the four new locations would take the total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...