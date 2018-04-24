(WebFG News) - AIM-listed construction materials group Breedon, which recently completed the acquisition of Belfast-based Lagan Group, said on Tuesday that the underlying outlook remains positive. In a statement to be delivered at the annual general meeting later in the day, chairman Peter Tom said the group is now in the early stages of integrating Lagan, which is its largest acquisition to date. He expects to update the market on the company's progress at the interim results in September, by ...

