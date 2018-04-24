Teleste to Supply Alstom With an Integrated On-board Solution for the Metro in Greater Lyon

TURKU, Finland, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleste Corporation will provide an integrated on-board solution to Alstom for the Greater Lyon metro network in France. The deployment will include systems for passenger information, public address and intercommunication as well as Mitron displays for 30 metro trains. The first deployments will take place in 2018.

"We are thrilled to continue cooperation with Alstom, a leading provider of transport systems for the public transport market. With this deployment, we will continue to strengthen our market position in the field of urban mobility, providing integrated solutions for easier, safer and more entertaining travelling," shared Pekka Vänni, Director of On-board Solutions business unit at Teleste.

The Alstom metros are designed to offer passengers an excellent travelling experience by increasing availability, accessibility and passenger information as well as facilitating maintenance. Based on standard interfaces, Teleste's solution supports seamless integration of the on-board systems to other metro subsystems and the management system, thus making it possible for the operational control centre to easily manage the metro trains as a part of the entire metro ecosystem.

Teleste's on-board solution makes it possible for the operational control centre to remotely manage and deliver infotainment in the metro trains. The operational control centre can, for example, share multimedia content on the Mitron on-board displays. In addition, automatic metro operations will be possible by utilizing VoIP (Voice over IP Protocol) and SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) technologies which allow the operational control centre to deliver commands and messages over the IP network to the moving vehicles.

Based on Teleste's proven technologies, all our on-board solutions conform to railway standards and are highly reliable in operation. Please visit our website for more information about our on-board solutions and their benefits.

