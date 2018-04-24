Sky9 Capital Closes New Fund on $200 Million Hard Cap

HONG KONG, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky9 Capital announced today that it has completed the final closing of Sky9 Capital Fund III, L.P. with total capital commitments of $200 million. With support from a strong group of world-class institutional investors, family foundations and entrepreneurs, the fund invests mainly in China-based businesses with a focus on early-stage companies in the internet, enterprise, and deep technology sectors. Ron Cao, Founder & Managing Director, has over 18 years of extensive experience in venture capital and a track record of investing and growing successful China-based companies.

The Sky9 team includes an experienced group of technologists, entrepreneurs and investors who have participated previously in the early-stage investments of some of the biggest technology companies in China including: DaVdian, eBroker, FaceU/Toutiao, FangDD, Innolight, Meituan/Dianping, ManBang Group, PPDai, PinDuoDuo, QingCloud, Rong360, Tujia, ZhaoYouWang and others. With presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Silicon Valley, the firm has made a number of investments in the new fund including: ZhaoYouWang, the leading B2B e-commerce platform for the petroleum industry; eBroker, China's largest online marketplace for wealth management; Home, the leading social e-commerce platform for home furnishing; and Energy Monster, a power bank sharing platform. Continuing its focus on early-stage and high-impact technology companies, Sky9 Capital invests between $1M to $10M in seed and Series A rounds, and $10M+ for expansion-stage companies.

"Sky9 has an exceptional team, and we have the experience and the commitment to continue to explore and invest in the biggest technology opportunities in China today," said Ron Cao. "The size and scale of the China internet and technology space continue to be unprecedented. We are honored to have the chance to work with some extraordinary entrepreneurs in building exceptional companies together."

"Ron was a lead venture investor in the early-stage financing of our company," said Cliff Zhang, Co-founder & CEO of PPDai, a leading FinTech platform in China. "He has helped us tremendously over the years as we built out our business. We look forward to our continued partnership with Sky9's new fund."

"Sky9 Capital is eBroker's most important investor and partner," said Max He, Founder & CEO of eBroker, China's leading online wealth management platform. "In addition to providing advice and strategic planning, Sky9 focuses on building long-term value and is a true partner in growing together. Congratulations to Ron and team for the successful fundraise."

About Sky9 Capital:

Sky9 Capital is a leading venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage internet, enterprise and deep-tech start-ups in China. The firm invests with a systematic, analytical and conviction-based approach, focused on drawing deep market insights and discovering China's top talents. These principles guide our presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Silicon Valley as we support the innovators who will shape our future. Through many years of cultivating deep relationships in the internet and technology sector and through its network of advisors, limited partners and strategic partners, the Sky9 team closely collaborates and shares resources with China's industry leaders like Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, Toutiao, Meituan/Dianping, PinDuoDuo, Ctrip, PPDai, Rong360, Xiaomi and more. For more information, please visit www.sky9capital.com (http://www.sky9capital.com/).

