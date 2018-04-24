Novo Nordisk A/S - Reduction of the share capital

Bagsværd, Denmark, 24 April 2018 - At Novo Nordisk's Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2018, it was decided to reduce the company's B share capital from DKK 392,512,800 to DKK 382,512,800 by cancellation of part of the company's portfolio of own B shares at a nominal value of DKK 10,000,000 divided into 50,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 each.
Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 10,000,000. After the reduction of the share capital, the company's share capital is nominally DKK 490,000,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 382,512,800.
The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk's share repurchase programme which will continue as previously announced.
