Barings Supports Liberty Hall on Refinancing of AIM Aerospace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, one of the world's leading financial services firms, announced today that it served as the sole agent and lead arranger on first lien senior credit facilities to support Liberty Hall Capital Partners' refinancing of the existing debt of its portfolio company, AIM Aerospace.

AIM Aerospace, based in Renton, Washington, is a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems, engine components and thermoplastic technology for the global aerospace industry. The company supplies thermoset and thermoplastic composite solutions to Tier 1 aero-structure and aero-equipment suppliers and to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"Liberty Hall appreciates the partner-like approach that Barings brought to support our investment in AIM Aerospace," said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding Partner. "Barings' creativity in structuring, ability to move quickly and speak for the entire facility helped expedite the process and provide a solution to support AIM's future growth."

"Barings is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the team at Liberty Hall to meet the capital needs of AIM Aerospace," said Jessica Lee, a managing director at Barings. "The growth prospects for AIM are exciting given the Company's strong position as a key supplier, longstanding relationships with the aircraft industry's leading OEMs and the expertise Liberty Hall can offer based on more than a decade of investing in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry."

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of $2.5 billion in equity capital in businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry and complementary industrial end markets. Liberty Hall develops actionable investment strategies for attractive segments of the aerospace and defense industry and then partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire leading businesses serving these segments and, together with them, develops sound, long-term strategic plans to build these businesses through a combination of strategic investments and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/ (http://www.libertyhallcapital.com/).

About AIM Aerospace Corporation

AIM Aerospace Corporation is a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems, engine components and thermoplastic technology for the global aerospace industry based in greater Seattle, Washington, with four manufacturing facilities located in greater Seattle and Orange City, Iowa, and a research and technology center located in Poway, California. AIM is currently executing a strategic plan to build its business through strategic investments in further capabilities, customers and platforms. For more information, please visit http://aim-aerospace.com (http://aim-aerospace.com/).

About Barings

Barings is a $305+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service. Part of MassMutual, Barings maintains a strong global presence with over 1,800 professionals and offices in 16 countries. Learn more at www.barings.com (http://www.barings.com/).

*As of March 31, 2018

