JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Information note on dividend payment on common shares 24-Apr-2018 / 15:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. JOINT STOCK COMPANY "HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN" (40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan) INFORMATION NOTE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF JSC HALYK BANK In accordance with the requirements of Article 23 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies" JSC Halyk Bank (the Bank) informs on the resolution adopted at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank held on 20 April 2018, to pay dividends on common shares of the Bank (NIN KZ1C33870011) as per results of Bank operations for 2017: name: JSC Halyk Bank; location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan; banking and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan, BIC - NBRKKZKX, correspondent account - KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN - 940140000385, Beneficiary Code - 14; the dividend payment period: 2017; the dividend amount per one common share: 6.31 tenge; the dividend payment start date: 01 June 2018; the timing and form of dividend payments: the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 23 April 2018; the dividend payment form - non-cash. Further be advised that according to Article 23 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Joint Stock Companies", payment of dividends must be made no later than ninety days from the date of the resolution to pay dividends on common shares if there are actual details of the shareholder in the company's shareholders register system. If actual details of the shareholders are not available, payment of dividends on common shares must be made within ninety days from the date when shareholder submitted document to the company, confirming that necessary information about him/her has been entered to the company's shareholders register system. Dear shareholders, if your current details are missing in the Bank's shareholders register system, in order to receive dividends you should: 1) notify the JSC "The Integrated Securities Registrar" (the Registrar) of the change in the information necessary for the Bank's shareholders register system (including bank account details) at the address: 30A/3, Satpayev Str., Bostandyk district, 050040, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan, Tengiz Towers RC (telephone: 8 (727) 272-47-60) or at the address: 100 office, 65, Nursultan Nazarbayev Ave. corner Makatayev Str., 050004 (A05H8M5), Almaly district, Almaty, or at the offices of the transfer agent located in the offices of JSC Kazpost and the Registrar's branch, please click the link to get the list https://www.tisr.kz/index.php/kontakty/transfer-agenty [1]; 2) contact the Bank's Personal Service Centers, the list and addresses of which are posted on the corporate website of the Bank (www.halykbank.kz [2]), with a document issued by the Registrar and confirming that necessary information has been entered to the Bank's shareholders register system. For more information on payment of dividends on commons shares of the Bank to shareholders of the Bank, please contact Group Capital Management Department of the Bank, at the address: 40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, telephones: 8 (727) 330 12 07, 244 76 94, 259 05 99. ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 5448 End of Announcement EQS News Service 678435 24-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=16379eff2ee4d1b04c70ab8d5d61529e&application_id=678435&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2f0ad529c94b4dcd52fa56a43038a260&application_id=678435&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

