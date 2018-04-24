Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 24-Apr-2018 / 16:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on 20 April 2018 Following the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 20, 2018, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (LSE: HSBK) hereby announces resolutions adopted at the Joint General Shareholders' Meeting. The following resolutions on items of the agenda have been adopted: 1. The agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank was adopted by majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk bank. 2. JSC Halyk Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 and the independent auditor's report was approved by simple majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. 3. The following procedure of distribution of JSC Halyk Bank's net income for 2017 was approved by simple majority of votes: part of net income to be allocated for payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank (NIN KZ1C33870011): name: JSC Halyk Bank; location of JSC Halyk Bank: 40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, A26M3K5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan; bank and other details of JSC Halyk Bank: National Bank of Kazakhstan; BIC - NBRKKZKX, correspondent account - KZ87125KZT1001300313, BIN - 940140000385, Beneficiary Code - 14; the dividend payment period: 2017; the dividend amount per common share: 6.31 tenge; the dividend payment start date: 01 June 2018; the timing and form of dividend payments: the record date of the list of shareholders eligible to receive dividends, as of 00:00 a.m. 23 April 2018; the dividend payment form - non-cash. Part of net income of JSC Halyk Bank for 2017, which is remained after payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank, shall not be distributed and shall be allocated to retained earnings. 4. V oluntary reorganization of JSC Halyk Bank through JSC Kazkommertsbank's merger into JSC Halyk Bank was approved by supermajority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. 5. The share exchange ratio, the procedure and terms of share acquisition were approved by supermajority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. 6. The draft Agreement on Merger of Joint Stock Company Kazkommertsbank into Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan was approved by supermajority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. 7. To take note of the 2017 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank as submitted to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and to acknowledge the activity of the Board of Directors and performance of functions by the members of the Board of Directors as positive. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. 8. To take note of the information on the amount and structure of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. 9. To take note of the information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials, and on results of consideration thereof. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank. For more details on resolutions please see information note ti the shareholders published on our website: https://halykbank.kz/akcioneram [1] For further information please contact: Halyk Bank Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 5450 End of Announcement EQS News Service 678451 24-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8419ae0a3c0b59597be96119abe75af&application_id=678451&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2018 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT)