JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Resolutions adopted at the Joint General Shareholders' Meeting 24-Apr-2018 / 16:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Resolutions adopted at the Joint General Shareholders' Meeting held on 20 April 2018 Following the Joint General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 20, 2018, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (LSE: HSBK) and the Board of Directors of JSC Kazkommertsbank hereby announce resolutions adopted at the Joint General Shareholders' Meeting. The following resolutions on items of the agenda have been adopted: 1. The agenda for the Joint General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank and JSC Kazkommertsbank dated 20 April 2018 was adopted by majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank and by majority of total voting shares JSC Kazkommertsbank. 2. The item on determination of the number of members and the term of powers of the Ballot Committee of the Joint General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank and JSC Kazkommertsbank and election of its members was adopted by simple majority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank and by simple majority of total voting shares of JSC Kazkommertsbank. 3. Voluntary reorganization of JSC Halyk Bank and JSC Kazkommertsbank through JSC Kazkommertsbank's merger into JSC Halyk Bank was approved by supermajority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank and by supermajority of total voting shares of JSC Kazkommertsbank. 4. The share exchange ratio, t he procedure and terms of share acquisition were approved by supermajority of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank and by supermajority of total voting shares of JSC Kazkommertsbank. 5. The Agreement on Merger of Joint Stock Company Kazkommertsbank into Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan was approved by supermajority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank and by supermajority of total voting shares of JSC Kazkommertsbank. For more details on resolutions please see information note ti the shareholders published on our website: https://halykbank.kz/akcioneram [1] For further information please contact: Halyk Bank Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 5451 End of Announcement EQS News Service 678453 24-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b8419ae0a3c0b59597be96119abe75af&application_id=678453&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 24, 2018 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)