HEINEKEN International: Winners of Heineken Prizes announced

Awards ceremony

The 2018 Heineken Prizes will be presented on Thursday 27 September 2018 during an extraordinary meeting of the Academy at the Muziekgebouw aan het IJ in Amsterdam. During the meeting, the Academy will also present the Heineken Young Scientists Awards to four talented young researchers selected by the jury as an example for other young researchers in their fields.



About the Heineken Prizes

The Heineken Prizes are the most prestigious international science prizes of the Netherlands. They are awarded every other year. The laureates are selected by juries assembled by the Academy and made up of leading Dutch and foreign scientists and scholars.



Each of the Heineken science prizes is USD 200,000. The Heineken Prize for Art is EUR 100,000; the recipient must use half this amount to produce a publication or mount an exhibition. There are also four Heineken Young Scientists Awards, each worth EUR 10,000. The winners of these awards will be announced shortly.



The Heineken Prizes are named after Dr Henry P. Heineken (1886-1971); Dr Alfred H. Heineken (1923-2002) and Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken (1954), chairman of the Dr H.P. Heineken Foundation and the Alfred Heineken Fondsen Foundation, which fund the prizes.